ST. LOUIS – Charges have been filed against a man in connection with Tuesday’s fatal crash, stemming from a police pursuit in St. Louis County and City.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Daryl Powell, 31, with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and fleeing.

Powell is currently confined in a St. Louis hospital while being treated for injuries suffered in the crash.

According to a St. Louis County police spokesperson, police were notified of a robbery at a Family Dollar store around 1:30 p.m. Authorities were told an individual was stealing merchandise and had assaulted an employee before leaving.

St. Louis County officers noticed a suspect vehicle, a maroon Kia Optima, near West Florissant Avenue and Dunn Road. The driver sped away from officers. After that, county police spotted the suspect vehicle near Riverview Drive and Hall Street.

County police followed the vehicle and deployed stop sticks, though it’s unclear if they impacted the driver. The pursuit continued on until the wanted driver crashed near MLK Drive and Cora Avenue around 2 p.m., killing one person in the process.

Police have not identified the person who died in the crash.