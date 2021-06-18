Murder-suicide causes single-car crash in Spanish Lake Friday morning

ST. LOUIS – A man and woman are dead after a murder-suicide occurred early Friday morning in Spanish Lake, Missouri.

The incident happened at 5:10 a.m. in the 11400 block of Bellefontaine Road. The road was closed for a time Friday morning, but it has since reopened.

St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for a vehicle accident.

When officers arrived at the scene, police said they found a single-car crash where the car had “left the roadway, struck a utility pole, and came to rest.” Police found a woman they believe to be in her late-20s inside the vehicle. She was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

A man that police believe to be in his late-20s was also at the scene. He fled the car on foot. When an officer tried to contact him, the man had a gun and shot himself in the head. He was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment, but has since been pronounced dead.

The relationship between the two people involved is unknown at this time. Detectives are working to determine the events that led up to the crash.