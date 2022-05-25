TROY, Mo. – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide just outside Troy, Missouri.

According to David Hill, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home in the 100 block of Chappel Hill Drive around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies found two adults dead inside the home. Both had been shot.

There are no suspects being sought for this case, Hill said. Detectives and the coroner’s office are continuing their investigation into the matter.

The names of the people found dead in the home have not been released.