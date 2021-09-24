Murder suspects shoot at police as they lead them on Bi-state chase

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – Murder suspects opened fire on police during an early Friday morning chase.

The chase started around 12:30 a.m. when the murder victim was discovered at a home on Kingshighway at Avon Place in Washington Park, Illinois. Police chased suspects along I-64 into Missouri.

Then they went westbound on I-70 into north St. Louis County. Shots were repeatedly fired at officers. Eventually, police lost sight of the car somewhere on northbound 270.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

