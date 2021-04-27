Murder trial for a Missouri man living a double life underway

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A high-profile murder trial for a Missouri man is underway. James Addie, 54, is accused of killing Molly Watson, 35 with whom he had a secret romance two days before their April 2018 wedding. The proceedings are being streamed live on CourtTV.

Watson’s body was found near a creek bed at the intersection of Route M and Highway 151 in the Middle Grove area. Prosecutors say she died from a gunshot wound to the head. Police say tire tracks near the body matched Addie’s, Mercury Sable.

Addie told investigators that he has been married for over two decades but had planned to marry Watson. Authorities believe Addie and Watson had been secretly dating for seven years.

The trial started on Monday. The jury was shown disturbing photos of Watson’s body. They also heard the 911 call from the driver who discovered her body.

Addie’s daughter also recognized a bloody t-shirt from the scene. She also said her dad got home later than he originally stated.

The defense believes that the state does not have enough evidence to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The case is nearly three years old. The trial date was pushed back to 2018 after the case was moved from Monroe County to Cole County. The pandemic delayed the trial again because Cole County was not able to assemble a jury because of COVID-19.

FAMILY TESTIFYING: Daughter says her Dad seemed “antsy” the night Molly Watson was found dead. Saw her Dad doing laundry and smelled bleach. @CourtTV @CourtTVUK pic.twitter.com/EItupG6SFj — Julie Grant (@JulieCourtTV) April 27, 2021

WIPING AWAY TEARS: State calls James Addie’s daughter to testify in the case against him. Addie is accused of murdering his secret fiancée.@CourtTV @CourtTVUK #CourtTV pic.twitter.com/z0c1ytRr07 — Julie Grant (@JulieCourtTV) April 27, 2021

PROOF IN THE PRINT?! State introduces evidence of tire track left at the scene….that is said to match the tire tread on the defendant’s car. @CourtTV @CourtTVUK #CourtTV pic.twitter.com/DtrfMFTxaK — Julie Grant (@JulieCourtTV) April 26, 2021

Defense attorney for James Addie challenges State’s evidence in opening statements.



“Investigators jumped to a conclusion because he had an affair”@CourtTV pic.twitter.com/LGQRxRAQPD — Julia Jenaé (@JuliaCourtTV) April 26, 2021

Opening statements from the prosecution:

"James Addie is living two lives. The planning of the April 28th wedding set those two lives on a collision course." @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/6N2frPSJ64 — Lauren Schwentker (@L_SchwentkerTV) April 26, 2021