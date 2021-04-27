Murder trial for a Missouri man living a double life underway

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A high-profile murder trial for a Missouri man is underway. James Addie, 54, is accused of killing Molly Watson, 35 with whom he had a secret romance two days before their April 2018 wedding. The proceedings are being streamed live on CourtTV.
Watson’s body was found near a creek bed at the intersection of Route M and Highway 151 in the Middle Grove area. Prosecutors say she died from a gunshot wound to the head. Police say tire tracks near the body matched Addie’s, Mercury Sable.
Addie told investigators that he has been married for over two decades but had planned to marry Watson. Authorities believe Addie and Watson had been secretly dating for seven years.
The trial started on Monday. The jury was shown disturbing photos of Watson’s body. They also heard the 911 call from the driver who discovered her body.
Addie’s daughter also recognized a bloody t-shirt from the scene. She also said her dad got home later than he originally stated.
The defense believes that the state does not have enough evidence to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.
The case is nearly three years old. The trial date was pushed back to 2018 after the case was moved from Monroe County to Cole County. The pandemic delayed the trial again because Cole County was not able to assemble a jury because of COVID-19.