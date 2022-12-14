ST. LOUIS — This morning, the trial of a murder suspect continued. Caleb Campbell testified yesterday.

He is accused of killing a Brooklyn, Illinois, police officer. Officer Brian Pierce Jr. was killed in August.

According to investigations, Officer Pierce placed stop sticks on the McKinley Bridge. This was done in an attempt to prevent an automobile from fleeing the police. Prosecutors claim Campbell was driving the car when he hit and murdered Pierce. Campbell is charged with first-degree murder and other offenses. Campbell’s family wants him to serve his life in jail without the possibility of parole.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction