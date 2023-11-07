ST. LOUIS – A gruesome murder occurred early Tuesday morning in south St. Louis.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in an alley on Oregon Avenue at Wyoming Street in the Benton Park West neighborhood. The man’s body was found burned.

“We’ve called out our partners at the fire department, their fire investigation unit, and also our bomb and arson unit and the homicide unit is responding from the metropolitan police department,” Lt. Matthew Karnowski said.

Investigators say an autopsy will determine if the man died from the fire or something else. If you have any information, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. You will always remain anonymous.

