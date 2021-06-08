Murder victim’s fiancée says he was killed in dispute over grass clippings

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Glasgow Village man was fatally shot in an alleged dispute over grass clippings. The moments before the shooting were caught on camera by his doorbell Ring camera.

Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department responded Sunday to calls for a shooting just after 11:10 a.m. in the 400 block of MacDougall Drive.

The victim, identified as Allen Waller, was found shot in the driveway and pronounced dead at the scene.

Waller’s fiancée, who did not want to be identified, said he was killed over a long-standing dispute allegedly involving the people who mowed the neighbor’s yard.

Video from the victim’s doorbell camera show the suspected shooters approach the home. We’ve blurred their faces because they have not yet been charged.

Waller opens his door and begins talking with them.

“Did you cut the grass?” Waller said.

Moments later, you can hear multiple gun shots. Waller’s fiancée is heartbroken.

“He died with a smile on his face,” she said. “I was there with my daughter when they shot him.”

She said it had to do with the grass clippings.

“It was all debris on the side of our driveway. He was upset but he swept it up. He went to the neighbor’s house to tell them he wanted to talk with them because he wanted them to clean up the mess. They came across my grass with the neighbor … I heard five shots,” she said.

The doorbell video shows Waller showing around the corner where all the debris and grass was and they shot him.

The victim’s friends said Waller was a loving father and construction worker who will be missed.

Police would not confirm a motive but said this remains an ongoing investigation. The doorbell camera video has been turned over to authorities.