Murder victim’s fiancée says he was killed in dispute over grass clippings

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Glasgow Village man was fatally shot in an alleged dispute over grass clippings. The moments before the shooting were caught on camera by his doorbell Ring camera.

Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department responded Sunday to calls for a shooting just after 11:10 a.m. in the 400 block of MacDougall Drive.

The victim, identified as Allen Waller, was found shot in the driveway and pronounced dead at the scene.

Waller’s fiancée, who did not want to be identified, said he was killed over a long-standing dispute allegedly involving the people who mowed the neighbor’s yard.

Video from the victim’s doorbell camera show the suspected shooters approach the home. We’ve blurred their faces because they have not yet been charged.

Waller opens his door and begins talking with them.

“Did you cut the grass?” Waller said.

Moments later, you can hear multiple gun shots. Waller’s fiancée is heartbroken.

“He died with a smile on his face,” she said. “I was there with my daughter when they shot him.”

She said it had to do with the grass clippings.

“It was all debris on the side of our driveway. He was upset but he swept it up. He went to the neighbor’s house to tell them he wanted to talk with them because he wanted them to clean up the mess. They came across my grass with the neighbor … I heard five shots,” she said.

The doorbell video shows Waller showing around the corner where all the debris and grass was and they shot him.

The victim’s friends said Waller was a loving father and construction worker who will be missed.

Police would not confirm a motive but said this remains an ongoing investigation. The doorbell camera video has been turned over to authorities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News