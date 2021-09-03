Murph workout fundraiser for family of Wentzville man killed in Kabul

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area has come together to raise money for the family of fallen Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz. The Wentzville resident was among the 13 US service members killed last week in a suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

A small group of women wanted to donate to the Schmitz family after hearing about their tragic loss, and then one small act of kindness led to another and then another. Now, they are inviting anyone who would like to help and show respect for Schmitz, to come out for a Murph workout with all of the proceeds going to the family.

Schmitz was just 20 years old when his life was taken. The Fort Zumwalt South graduate was on his first deployment to Afghanistan from Jordan about two weeks before his death.

Those putting together the fundraiser want to recognize this true hero’s ultimate sacrifice for this country.

The Murph workout is Saturday at 8:00 a.m. at All American Fitness located at 11133 Lindbergh Business Court. Donations will be collected at the door. All proceeds will then be donated to the Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz Memorial Fund through the St. Louis Hero Network to help pay for funeral costs and establish a foundation in Jared’s honor. The hero network is also offering a tax-deductible, direct donation to the family of this fallen hero. USA Mortgage will cover any processing fees for all donations.

Generally, a Murph workout consists of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and another one-mile run all done consecutively. Also, body armor or a weighted vest can be worn during the workout to make it even more challenging.

The organizers want to raise as much money as possible for the family, so accommodations will be made for all fitness levels, so anyone can participate.