PEVELY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a mushroom hunter discovered human remains in a wooded area of Pevely.

The Pevely Police Department reports the hunter found the remains on Sunday evening near the 9000 block of Taylor Drive. Jefferson County authorities checked for evidence around the scene of the remains, which have since been transferred to the medical examiner’s office.

The remains have not yet been identified, though results from an autopsy are pending. The Pevely Police Department is investigating the remains as those stemming from a “suspicious death.”

If you have any information relevant to the investigation, contact the Pevely Police Department at 636-475-5301. Pevely is around 40 minutes south of St. Louis in Jefferson County.

This discovery marks at least the second time a Missouri mushroom hunter has found remains over the past week. A similar such instance was reported in Daviess County in northern Missouri.