FENTON, Mo. – The Missouri Lottery says that a man got quite a surprise when checking his Show Me Cash ticket at the Gas N Stuff convenience store on Old Highway 41.

“I scanned it,” he said. “And music and horns started playing out of the machine, and I didn’t know what was going on!”

The clerk explained that he won the $87,000 jackpot. He was so shocked that his legs got wobbly.

The man had been using the same numbers for three weeks with no luck. The win came after moving some new numbers into the mix, including “some anniversaries and things like that.”

The chances of winning the Show Me Cash jackpot is around one in 575,757. The jackpot starts at $50,000 and grows by $5,000 a day until someone wins it.