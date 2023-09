ST. LOUIS – You can groove to some hip-hop and R&B Friday night at the Grand Center Arts District.

The St. Louis Art Museum and Music at The Intersection are teaming up to present ‘The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in The 21st Century.’ Some of the lineup includes Arrested Development, Denise Thimes, and Grandmaster Flash.

The music festival has a kick-off celebration from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., then continues Saturday through Sunday. Tickets are available at MusicAtTheIntersection.org.