ST. LOUIS – St. Louisan and Grammy-nominated producer Leland “Metro Boomin” Wayne received the key to the city for his years of support for single mothers and families in St. Louis.

“I’m excited to share that I have issued a proclamation declaring today as Leland ‘Metro Boomin’ Wayne Day to recognize Metro’s success and generosity to the St. Louis community,” Mayor Tishaura Jones said.

Metro Boomin has worked with some of the world’s biggest superstars, such as Drake, The Weekend, Coldplay, J Balvin, and several more. He has over 15 billion music streams worldwide. He has not only made a musical impact on the world but a huge impact on his hometown.

“Well, I appreciate everyone for coming and all the support. This is only the beginning of all the great things that I want to do for the city,” Wayne said.

This marks the seventh year of Wayne’s annual holiday giveback, the Leslie JoAnne Soiree, named in honor of his mother, who passed away in June 2022.

With his mother’s legacy in mind, Wayne initiated the Single Moms Are The Real Superheroes campaign with the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation and partnered with Rung for Women and Amazon Access to provide affordable items for millions of households that received government assistance benefits. This initiative includes over 45% of single mothers who receive SNAP benefits.