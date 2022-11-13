This file photo shows Garden Glow at the Missouri Botanical Garden.

ST. LOUIS – The holiday season is officially here, and over the next two months, there will be several chances to view seasonal sights.

Here’s a list of holiday light displays in the St. Louis area.

37th annual event hosts 10-minute dazzling light shows at specific times throughout the night

Nov. 17 – Dec. 30

Tickets: $10 for guests 21 and over, guests from ages 6 to 20 are $5, guests ages 5 and younger are free

Head Grandpa Dick Alford and his gang set up more than 4 million lights in Alton’s Rock Spring Park

Nov. 25 – Dec 26

$7 for cars and small vans

$1 per person for 10+ passenger vehicles

Locals can celebrate the season by enjoying festive drinks, s’mores, and more than one million Christmas lights

Nov. 19 – Jan. 7

Tickets: $22 for adults, $10 for children ages 3 through 12, and children ages 2 and under are free

Celebrate a holiday lights experience over a fire, in a car, on foot, or even over a meal

Nov. 25 – Dec. 30

One ticket per vehicle

Check out elves frolicking in the trees and reindeer soar overhead as you drive through 35 acres of holiday magic

Monday-Thursday (excludes Dec. 19 – Dec. 22) $30 per family vehicle, $45 per 12 to 15 passenger van, $45 per limo or transport van, and $45 per small bus

(excludes Dec. 19 – Dec. 22) $30 per family vehicle, $45 per 12 to 15 passenger van, $45 per limo or transport van, and $45 per small bus Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays (Dec. 19 – Dec. 22) $35 per family vehicle, $45 per 12 to 15 passenger van, $45 per limo or transport van, and $45 per small bus

Have some festive family fun at the wild wonderland with brand-new twinkling light displays

Nov. 25 – Dec. 30

Tickets: $11-$16

Experience the breathtaking displays of the birth of Christ

Nov. 18 – Dec. 31

$8 for Camel Rides, six-person carriage ride for $65 Sunday – Friday – (No Saturdays), $100 for 10-person carriage ride

See dancing candy canes, floating snowflakes, and shooting stars at this drive-through Christmas lights show

Nov. 11 – Jan 1

$30 per car (up to seven passengers), children age 3 and younger are free