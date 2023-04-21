HERMANN, Mo. – The wife of a fallen Hermann officer said her “life changed forever” in a recent letter expressing her grief, but gratitude for sustained support more than a month removed from tragedy.

Officers Mason Griffith and Adam Sullentrup were at Casey’s gas station in Hermann on March 12 when they tried to take a man wanted on outstanding warrants into custody. Both officers were shot. Griffith died in the shooting, and Sullentrup is recovering from critical injuries.

Griffith leaves behind his wife Jennifer and their two children. Jennifer shared a sincere public message on her Facebook account Friday morning. She explained that she was listening to scanner traffic the night of her husband’s death knowing he was about to respond to Casey’s and worried after hearing the call of “officers down” around 9 p.m.

Jennifer noted there have been many challenges in coping with the loss of her husband. She also used the letter to thank everyone who has shown support through tough times.

The letter, in part, reads:

“From that moment until just very recently, my life has seemed to be on autopilot, a roller coaster of emotions, disbelief, the normal stages of grief and trying to navigate life without completely falling apart.

I do not have to wonder how my family and I have made it through all of the sorrow and tough times. God, our family, friends and loving community have gotten us through.

The outpouring of support that we have received cannot be easily put into words. It is comforting to know that Mason touched so many lives and that his memory will not only live on through us, but through many of you as well.

I could never begin to name everyone individually, so please take this heartfelt letter as my thanks, to each and every person that has been there for us and who we know will continue to be there for us, because we have learned, no one fights alone.”

Sullentrup, the other officer hurt in the response, has been transferred to Colorado for rehab and has made some significant strides in his recovery.