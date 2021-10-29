Mystery over who dumped a Missouri mobile in the road may be solved

REPUBLIC, Mo. – Someone abandoned a mobile home in the middle of a Missouri road and the pictures police posted to Facebook went viral. Because of all of the tips sent to police from the post a “person of interest” has been identified. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says that they expect charges will be filed soon.

Facebook fans of the sheriff’s page chimed in with comments saying that it looked like the start of a country song. Others said that the owner found out that the home wasn’t as mobile as they thought.

The mobile home was abandoned near Republic, Missouri on Farm Road 168 near 97. The home was backing up traffic because it took up an entire lane of the highway. The home was apparently offloaded from a trailer. Concrete blocks were used to hold up one side of the home.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department says that the home has been demolished and disposed of by the Greene County Highway Department.