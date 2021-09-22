Mystery photo solved: couple says it was hoax proposal

ST. LOUIS – What seemed like an engagement happening on an overpass along Interstate 44 was actually just a ruse to get drivers to honk.

Glendale resident Jessica Buhrman captured the moment between the couple as hot air balloons from the Ballon Race were in the air Saturday around 5:45 p.m. on an overpass along I-44 in south St. Louis near The Hill.

While her boyfriend was driving eastbound on I-44, Buhrman noticed an engagement happening. As they drove under the bridge, she pulled out her phone and took the picture.

Buhrman then took to social media and local news to locate the couple and share her photo with them.

On Tuesday, she received a response from the man in her photo who said the engagement was not real.

“My girlfriend and I were visiting family and friends and noticed the balloon race was going on and found the bridge. While we were up there we thought it’d be funny if I took a knee to get drivers to honk. We had no idea it’d blow up like it apparently has.”

He told Buhrman that he was “blown away” by the community’s response to her efforts.

“Keep caring and looking out for one another. Keep looking for ways to spread joy. And maybe, thanks to ALL of your efforts getting the word out, we will see many engagements on that bridge next year during the 2022 Great Forest Park Balloon Race! It really is a stunning view.”