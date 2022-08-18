LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A woman faces criminal charges after an unsupervised and naked boy ran along a Lake St. Louis street last year.

Prosecutors filed charges against Kristie Myers, 46, on Tuesday. She is charged with two counts of second-degree child endangerment.

Investigators say a naked boy was running along Veterans Memorial Parkway on June 7, 2021 while cars traveled up to 45 miles per hour. According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, a witness tried to get the child off the road and to safety. At that point, the child had run away from the witness and into a home on Bayside Court.

The witness alerted police, who then responded to the home on Bayside Court. Officers went inside the home and found two children inside without any guardians. Per court documents, both of the children were on the autism spectrum and not capable of caring for themselves. Police later took them into protective custody.

Myers has a court appearance over the charges set for Oct. 24, per Missouri court records.