ST. LOUIS — A naked man died early Friday morning after St. Louis officers stunned him with a taser while attempting to place him in handcuffs.

Police were called to the 3700 block of Minnesota Thursday at around 8:45 p.m. to investigate a report of a violent person. They found a man in the rear of the building in the stairway to the basement.

It became apparent that the man was naked when the officers ordered the man to walk towards them. Police say that he appeared to be disorientated and tried to run to the front of the home, but tripped and fell.

Officers tried to handcuff him, but he slipped away and then tripped over a bicycle. They attempted to handcuff the man again. One officer tasered his back while they struggled to put the man in handcuffs. After she tasered his right shoulder, the officers were able to handcuff him. The man became unresponsive after that.

Police say that one officer started to perform CPR while waiting for EMS to arrive. They took him to the hospital for treatment. He was pronounced deceased at 1:48 a.m. Friday.

The St. Louis Force Investigation Unit is looking into this case. There were five officers involved in the incident. One of the officers tasered the man twice. The man who died has not yet been identified.