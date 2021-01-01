Names of murder victims in St. Louis City and County read aloud at candlelight vigil

ST. LOUIS – Families Advocating for Safe Streets hosted its 29th annual New Year’s Eve candlelight service on Thursday to commemorate the victims of violence in 2020 across St. Louis City and County.

The names of the victims from the past year were read aloud at Williams Temple Church of God in Christ.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson began the reading. Sadly, this year’s list was longer this year than any other year of the event but one (1993).

With the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event was mostly virtual, with a just few loved ones of the victims attending. St. Louis Police reported 262 homicides in 2020 as of Thursday afternoon, an increase of more than 35 percent from the year prior. On average, there has been a homicide about every 33 hours, more than five per week, in St. Louis City.

That doesn’t include the 66 homicides being handled by St. Louis County Police, which include their own cases and cases from other departments in which St. Louis County investigators are assisting.

This year’s list began with the six people killed on Jan. 1, 2020.

More than 70 percent of the city’s 2020 homicide cases remain open.