ST. LOUIS – Family members and local authorities are still searching for answers nearly four decades after Nancy Brannon disappeared from the St. Louis area.

Nancy Leah Brannon was reported missing on Nov. 25, 1986 at the age of 34. Investigators say she was last seen near Grand Boulevard and Delor Street in south St. Louis. Brannon’s car and purse were found at her apartment in Shrewsbury, Missouri, the next day. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Brannon has not been seen since then.

Brannon’s disappearance was recently the subject of a Dateline NBC feature. A research team interviewed her niece Melissa Daus, who shared vivid memories of the last day Nancy was seen, plus some context clues in hopes of solving the lengthy cold case.

Daus said she went to dinner with Brannon on the evening of Nov. 24. She last recalled her wearing blue jeans with a white button-up shirt and a gold chain with a gold cross.

According to the Dateline report, one bartender working near Brannon’s apartment complex and a 1974 Ford might be relevant to the investigation, though no breakthroughs or new leads have emerged from these details in recent years.

Daus and other family members fear she is not alive, though have been ramping up efforts to solve the case since Thanksgiving of 2019. “It’s just insane that 37 years, we’ve got nothing,” said Daus via Dateline.

The case into Brannon’s disappearance is still considered to be “an open and active investigation,” the Shrewsbury Police Department informed Dateline. Brannon is one of more than 600 people listed in the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s “missing adults” online resource.

If you have any information relevant to this cold case, contact the Shrewsbury Police Department at 314-647-5656 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-573-526-6178.