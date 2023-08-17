ST. LOUIS – On August 16, NASA captured a video of St. Louis from the Space Station at around 8 a.m. In the video, it scrolls over St. Louis, and we can see the city fanning out, starting at the Mississippi River.

NASA took this picture of St. Louis from space on May 2, 2023. In the picture, you can see the city coming into view along the banks of the Mississippi River, spreading out and getting darker as it goes. This beautiful picture was taken by the International Space Station, which was 262 miles above Earth when it took it.

The river’s natural flow emphasizes the distinction between the Show-Me State of Missouri and the Prairie State of Illinois in the image. You can even see the fine web of bridges that connect these two states if you look closely.