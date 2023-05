ST. LOUIS – NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary Tuesday with a fundraiser, and a non-profit is joining in on NASCAR Day’s Giveathon.

It’s for 75 hours from 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, to 7:00 p.m. Friday. The online campaign will try to raise $750,000 for charities in all 50 states.

That includes St. Louis’ Basket of Hope, which provides educational items, toys, and games to children with serious illnesses.

To make a donation, go to NascarDayGiveathon.org.