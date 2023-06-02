MADISON, Ill. — If you’re a NASCAR fan, St. Louis is the place to be this weekend as the second annual Enjoy Illinois 300 takes center stage at the Worldwide Technology Race Track in Madison, Illinois.

As of now, the atmosphere remains calm, but it won’t stay that way for long. Today is packed with pre-race events, building anticipation for the main event on Sunday afternoon. Earlier this morning, Bommarito Automotive Group Skyfox provided an aerial view of the track, revealing the presence of race teams and their equipment, as well as large trailers carrying valuable cargo.

Starting this morning and continuing through Sunday, thousands of fans will converge on the track area for a thrilling racing experience. Today, known as “Free Friday,” offers a lineup of exciting events that fans can enjoy without any admission fees. From 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., a NASCAR haulers touch-a-truck event allows people to get up close and personal with the impressive haulers. At noon, the NASCAR haulers parade will captivate spectators. For those looking for an interactive experience, a guided fan track walk is scheduled for 2 p.m. and at 5:30 p.m., qualifying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 will take place, adding to the excitement of the day.

Last year’s inaugural race was a resounding success, drawing a sellout crowd of 57,000 people who witnessed Joey Lagano’s victory. To continue the tradition of excellence, this year’s race features the esteemed Jackie Joyner Kersee as the grand marshal. Furthermore, renowned musical acts such as Flo Rida and Derks Bentley are set to perform throughout the weekend, adding an extra layer of entertainment to the event.

Tomorrow, following the qualifying session, the Truck Series race will be held, further fueling the adrenaline rush. Finally, the main NASCAR event will take place on Sunday afternoon, promising an unforgettable experience for both drivers and spectators alike.

So gear up, NASCAR fans, because St. Louis is ready to deliver an action-packed weekend at the Enjoy Illinois 300, complete with thrilling races, engaging events, and memorable performances that will leave you on the edge of your seat.