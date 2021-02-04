Nathaniel Reid Bakery in Kirkwood named top dessert shop in U.S. and Canada by Yelp

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Yelp has named the Nathaniel Reid Bakery in Kirkwood as one of the top dessert shops in the U.S. and Canada.

The bakery has previously been recognized in Missouri as a top pick for sweets; chef and owner Nathaniel Reid has also been recognized locally and nationally for his desserts .

In 2012, Reid was one of the Top 10 Pastry Chefs in America by Dessert Professional Magazine. In 2010, he was named the U.S. Pastry Chef of the Year in the U.S. Pastry Competition, one of the most prestigious pastry championships.

Reid was recognized as a 2019 and 2020 James Beard Foundation semifinalist for Outstanding Baker as well as one of St. Louis Business Journal’s “40 under 40”.

His tasty creations have received recognition from Food & Wine’s Best Bites 2018, Delish’s Top Chocolate Desserts in Every State. His chocolate-almond croissant was also featured on Food Network for “Best Cheap Eats in St. Louis.”

“This is an all-time list of best dessert spots in every U.S. state according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the desserts, cupcakes, cake shop, bakery, donuts, ice cream and shaved snow categories, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews,” Yelp said.

Nathaniel Reid Bakery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can call ahead for curbside pickup orders at (314) 858-1019.

