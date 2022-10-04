ST. LOUIS – St. Louis city leaders and locals are throwing parties together Tuesday night in an effort to fight crime.

It’s all part of National Night Out in the city of St. Louis. Activities are happening all across the city Tuesday night. Mayor Tishaura Jones will be among those attending the block party Tuesday evening to mark the annual event.

City leaders shared that National Night Out is designed to heighten awareness of crime and drug prevention, generate support for and participation in local anti-crime programs, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships, and to send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and are fighting back.

National Night Out has taken place for years. While most cities across the country hold their National Night Out festivities on the first Tuesday of August, the city of St. Louis holds its event on the first Tuesday of October. City officials said more than 100 block parties are taking place around the city Tuesday night. The events run from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

We’re told that Mayor Jones will attend a block party in north city at Hebert and North Grand in the 3rd Ward. Other communities in the St. Louis area are also marking National Night Out Tuesday night. Those include Florissant, Maplewood, and Valley Park.