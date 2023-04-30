ST. LOUIS – If you’re interested in a new family pet, Sunday is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day. According to the ASPCA, more than 6 million animals enter shelters in the U.S. every year.

Hundreds of animals in and around St Louis are in need of a home. There are lots of shelters across the bi-state including: the Humane Society of Missouri, Five Acres Animal Shelter in St. Charles, and the metro East Humane Society in Illinois.

All those shelters and many others are open Sunday. There are factors to consider while adopting a pet.

Are you financially ready for this responsibility, and who will care for it? Studies show there are lots of benefits of taking in a dog or cat.