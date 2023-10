CREVE COEUR, Mo. – The National Council of Jewish Women is giving St. Louis a chance to dress in high fashion for affordable prices with its annual couturier sale, consisting of a plethora of luxury name brands and fashion designer items for women, men, and children.

The couturier sale will continue to take place Friday at the Resale Shop in Creve Coeur, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.