ST. LOUIS – It’s National Fire Prevention Week and this year’s theme is cooking safety starts with you.’

The U.S. Fire Administration said in 2021, there were more than 353,000 house fires. The Missouri State Fire Marshal shared that cooking fires cause half of those.

Some tips he has for preventing kitchen fires are: always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby. If a grease fire starts, put the lid over the pan to smother the flame, turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it’s completely cool.

You’re also urged to keep anything that can catch fire away from the stove top. Make sure the area around a stove is kid-free and stay alert while cooking.