National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency takes steps towards permanent telework

ST. LOUIS – One of the biggest employers in the St. Louis area is looking to make telework more permanent.

The Federal News Network reported that the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency is having some employees do 64 hours of telework per every 80 hour pay period.

Some of these adjustments have included NGA utilizing its sign language interpreters to allow its almost 40 deaf employees to work at home.

NGA is also building a new site near Jefferson and Cass Avenues. They have a mockup structure and Susan Pollmann, Next NGA West program director, said construction crews can use the mockup structure to test the fit of windows, doors, and panels and even determine how watertight the facility is.

Pollmann said other progress on the nearly 100-acre site includes foundations on the main operations building being nearly completed and construction on a parking garage.

The mock-up structure for NGA's new facility in north St. Louis shows off the brick, windows and other features of the building's exterior. Crews are conducting follow-up tests to check for structural and watertight integrity.

The facility is scheduled to open in 2025. Workers will move to the site from their current locations. Construction is expected to continue for the next two years. Computers and other technology will be installed in 2024.

“Enthusiasm has really built, making St. Louis a center for geospatial excellence,” Pollman said. “We’re excited about the possibilities that that brings here to this northside area.”

The progress is also exciting news for Nelson Harvey, executive director of the St. Louis Black Tourism Association.

“For this part of St. Louis, that entire project is a turning point in this city,” he said.

Harvey is hopeful the project will bring economic benefits to nearby neighborhoods.

The project includes partnerships with educational institutions such as nearby Harris-Stowe State University.

“We’re working with them on teacher development to help develop the students that we will need for our future employees, said Pollmann.

Pollmann said the project is running on time and within budget.