National Institute of Health director: vaccine mandates are a move in right direction

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is promising to fight President Joe Biden’s mandate for COVID vaccinations.

Parson is not ruling out calling a special session to challenge Biden’s mandate to get most of the country’s workforce vaccinated against COIVD-19.

In the meantime, in a one-on-one interview with Fox 2, the director of the National Institute of Health says mandates are a move in the right direction and the mandate will stand up to any legal challenge.

“We can see the terrible price that COVID-19 is extorting out of our country with 1,500 people dying every day,” said Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institute of Health.

Dr. Collins says the United States has a long tradition of vaccine mandates dating back to 1905 and the smallpox vaccine. He says personal freedom is not threatened by mandates.

“Freedom which I’m the first person to say that’s the most important to me as an American it’s not just about rights it’s about responsibilities,” he said.

Responsibility to take care of yourself and your neighbors by having these safe and effective vaccines become part of who you are and it’s not a close call.”

“Yeah, I don’t think there’s any question this is total overreach from the president of the United States,” Parson said.

He said he will talk to the state attorney general to see what can be done to prevent the Biden mandates from being implemented in Missouri.

“And we’re just not going to be able to do that in Missouri nor should the president of the United States take the rights of parents away and say, ‘I’m going to vaccinate your kids in school with those 12 and above.’ That’s not who we are and that’s not about freedom, and Missouri is just never going to stand for that,” Parson said.

The Biden mandates are even getting push back from the democratic governor of Illinois. J.B. Pritzker. He says he won’t follow Biden’s lead just yet.



Pritzker said he is hopeful residents will get vaccinated without any additional pressure from the federal or state governments.