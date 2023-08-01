ST. LOUIS – A tradition that started more than 50 years ago is still going strong in the St. Louis area.

“It’s a time when law enforcement and the communities can come together and work on those relationships,” said Jamie Brunnworth with the Illinois State Police.

Tuesday night’s National Night Out gives community members a chance to meet the people who protect and serve their communities.

“This event brings us back together, and it shows that law enforcement is connected to the community, and the community wants law enforcement here,” said Wyvetta Granger, event organizer.

There were multiple Night Out events throughout the Bi-state area. Brunnworth with ISP was on hand for the East St. Louis event in Lincoln Park, where community partners handed out school supplies.

“Honestly, as a police officer, I love having the kids here,” Brunnworth said.

In University City, the event coincided with the University City School District’s back-to-school rally, where the theme was ‘Safe at School, Safe at Home’, hosted by the University City Police Department.

“Any opportunity we have to connect and engage with families we want to be a part of,” said Tymesha Buckner-Dobynes.