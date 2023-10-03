ST. LOUIS – St. Louis hosted dozens of block parties across town Tuesday evening in celebration of National Night Out. The City of St. Louis confirms 115 block parties registered for this year’s event.

FOX 2 stopped by two on the city’s north side, where residents came out in droves.

“St. Louis needs this!” Kae Chris said. “We need these kinds of events to bring people together.”

Organizers say National Night Out has evolved over the years here in St. Louis. Shaughnessy Daniels, director of civic engagement for the Great Rivers Greenway project, said it’s now about more than just meeting your local police officers.

“We want to make sure that people’s voices are heard and that they get to be part of the process,” she said.

Daniels said the Great Rivers Greenway project, which is an effort to connect the entire city to St. Louis’ expansive park system, is one way they’re hoping to make positive change.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to build safe connections within these city neighborhoods and connect to the amazing assets in the community,” she added.

It’s something resident Audrey Ellermann is also excited about.

“We’ve been a bit disenfranchised over here, so we needed an uplift. It’s exciting!” Ellermann said.

Thousands of people came out for the night citywide. These events connect people to resources and each other.

“Whether you know them or don’t know them, we’re all neighbors today,” Chris said.

Daniels said the group started this particular North Side Night Out in 2021 and that it continues to grow every year.