ST. LOUIS – It’s the annual community-building effort to promote partnerships among police and the communities.

There are fun and interactive opportunities for people to come together, bring their families, and interact with police and fire departments and other community officials on Tuesday. This is the 40th year of the ‘National Night Out’ initiative.

Various groups like the Great Rivers Greenway, the North Newstead Association, the O’Fallon Neighborhood Association, the Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club, the Urban League of St. Louis Save Our Sons, and others will be out for the ‘Northside Night Out’ event. There will be performances and college-prep student business owners.

Community officials also want to share details and get feedback on the future of the brick-line greenway along North Grand. This event goes from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

North Florissant locals can celebrate National Night Out as well. People who live in the city are invited to turn on their porch lights, go outside, and join their neighbors for block parties, cookouts, flashlight walks and other activities to send the message that locals are organized and fighting back against crime.

You do need to contact the mayor’s office if you don’t have a block party approved already. This is being conducted from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. City officials, along with representatives from the police and fire departments, will also be going around the city.

The Lake St. Louis Police Department is also celebrating National Night Out Tuesday. It’s from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Lake St. Louis’ event is meant to generate support for anti-crime programs in the area.

On the other side of the river, the Edwardsville police and fire departments are encouraging the community to come meet them Tuesday night.

There will be food, bounce houses, face painting, giveaways, and live music. It’s from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Edwardsville City Park. For more information and to find a block party near you, click here.