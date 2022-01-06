National Park Service announces fee-free days, including Gateway Arch National Park

ST. LOUIS – The National Park Service has announced entrance fee-free days for this upcoming year.

On the days listed below, all NPS sites that usually charge an entrance fee will be waived for everyone, according to a press release.

Monday, Jan. 17: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Saturday, April 16: First day of National Park Week

Thursday, Aug. 4: Great American Outdoors Act anniversary

Friday, Sept. 24: National Public Lands Day

Friday, Nov. 11: Veterans Day

The Gateway Arch National Park is included in the fee-free days where the $3 entrance fee for each adult Tram Ride to the Top ticket and adult Documentary Movie ticket will be waived.

“Take advantage of fee-free days and experience the wonder of urban national parks with the Tram Ride to the Top and the Documentary Movie at Gateway Arch National Park!” said Pam Sanfilippo, program manager, Museum Services and Interpretation.

“There is so much to do and see at the park, including the always-free Museum at the Gateway Arch and interpretive NPS programming, as well as shopping at The Arch Store, dining at the Arch Café, and exploring the 91-acre park grounds.”