ST. LOUIS – The National Park Service has awarded a $500,000 grant to Tower Grove Park in an effort to refurbish four historic Victorian pavilions.

The Old Carriage, Humboldt South, Cypress South, and Lily Pond pavilions are among the sites park officials hope to restore. Right now, organizers are trying to match the total from the grant to begin restoration work.

The four pavilions seeking upgraded were built between 1871 and 1873. They are part of a collection of 11 historic pavilions in the park.

“Through private and public investments, the Save America’s Treasures program supports community-based preservation and conservation work on some of our nation’s most important collections, artifacts, structures, and sites for the benefit of future generations,” said NPS Director Chuck Sams on the latest round of NPS grants.

Including the Tower Grove Park efforts, the National Park Service awarded more than $24.25 in private and public investment and support projects across dozens of US states.