ST. LOUIS – The National Park Service is presenting the ‘No Tears Project’ in St. Louis this week. It tells the story of the civil rights movement through jazz, poetry, and dance.

Two of the main stories being told are the ‘Little Rock Nine’ and Dred and Harriet Scott. The first event, ‘Recognition Before Reconciliation’ happens Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Gateway Arch.

The No Tears Project’s live concerts are Friday and Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Jazz St. Louis.