ST. LOUIS – The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is now accepting proposals for a research grant. According to the foundation, the Federal government spends billions on cancer research. However, only four percent of that money goes to research treatments for pediatric cancers. The foundation is looking for research grant proposals. The $4.3 million program is open to individuals, schools, and companies. They are also taking grants from other disciplines such as medical physics, biomedical engineering, and artificial intelligence. The grant program is part of their 43 Challenge. The foundation estimates that 43 children per day are diagnosed with cancer. Click here to learn more.

