National Weather Service confirms 12 tornadoes from Sunday storms in Missouri, Illinois

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed 12 tornadoes hit parts of Missouri, southwest Illinois, and northeast Kansas on Sunday.

The St. Louis office of the service said Tuesday EF3 tornadoes tore through St. Mary, Missouri, across the Mississippi River, and over Chester, Illinois. The other hit Fredericktown, in southeast Missouri.

The weather service office in Kansas City confirmed seven tornadoes in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The strongest of those was an EF-2 near Purdin.

No serious injuries or deaths were reported from the tornadoes, which caused power outages, damaged some buildings, and downed trees.