FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes hit Franklin County amid severe storms Thursday afternoon in the St. Louis region.

Two brief tornadoes rolled through the city of Saint Clair and the village of Leslie after 4 p.m. Thursday. The twisters produced speeds up to 100 miles per hour in Franklin County.

The first tornado swept through 2.6 miles of Saint Clair, crossing Interstate 44 and lasting three minutes before it weakened. Another tornado made traveled 1.3 miles through Little Creek Road and Highway CC, also lasting three minutes before it weakened.

The National Weather Service reports abundant tree damage, but no significant structural damage in Franklin County from the tornadoes.

In addition to these two twisters, the National Weather Service confirmed that a small EF0 tornado hit Kirkwood on Thursday while wind speeds reached up to 80 miles per hour in St. Louis County. The confirmed tornado struck a three-mile path around 5 p.m. No significant injuries have been reported from the tornado.

The Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter flew over storm damage across the St. Louis metropolitan area Friday. The helicopter showed abundant tree damage, in addition to various levels of property damage in some rural areas.