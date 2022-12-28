Illustration of rainy season with cloud thunderbolt and rain drop on sky dark background, paper cut and craft style. Vector illustration.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo — Lincoln County Emergency Management has announced “Storm Spotter Training” in Lincoln County.

They will be hosting their partners, the US National Weather Service in St. Louis, Missouri at the Hungate Performing Arts Center on January 23rd.

Come learn about the science behind tornadoes and other types of severe weather. This will be an interactive session aimed at teaching the public about the weather.

Kids are also welcome to come; the event is open to the public. The seminar is at 1190 Old Cap Au Gris Road, Troy, Mo 63379.