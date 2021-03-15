National Weather Service looking to end confusion about some of its terminology

ST. LOUIS, MO – The United States National Weather service has announced its plans to replace its “Advisory” and “Special Weather Statement” headlines with plain language headlines

No changes will be coming to the NWS “Watch” and “Warning” headlines. We talked about the changes with Kevin Deitsch with the NWS St. Louis office.

Social science research has concluded that there is widespread confusion about NWS headline terms. The goal with the changes will be to provide plain language headlines to support clear communication during lower impact events.

For more information about improvements to the WWA system, take a look at the Hazard Simplification project website. You can leave feedback at hazsim@noaa.gov.