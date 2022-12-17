ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Print Group will honor area veterans today by taking part in National Wreaths Across America Day.

Later today, a special ceremony will be performed at Resurrection Cemetery.

More than 65 volunteers from the print group will lay wreaths at veterans’ graves across our area in honor of our soldiers and in support of National Wreaths Across America Day.

This is taking place at the Resurrection Cemetery, the Jefferson Barracks Cemetery, the Calvary Cemetery, and the St. Charles Memorial Garden Cemetery.

At Jefferson Barracks, 30,000 wreaths will be put on graves. Each December, the Wreaths Across America mission of remembering, honoring, and teaching is carried out through coordinated wreath-laying events at over 3,400 locations across all 50 United States, including Arlington National Cemetery.

National Wreaths Across America Day was started at Arlington National Cemetery in 1992.

Today, 2.4 million wreaths will be placed for fallen veterans at sea and around the world. The wreath-laying ceremony here at the resurrection cemetery will begin at 11 a.m.

