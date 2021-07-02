Historic Native American art vandalized at Missouri’s Miller Cave

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Vandalism has closed a cave at a Missouri army base. The site is culturally significant to the Osage Nation. The US Army says that there is damage to 1,000 to 1,500-year-old rock art at the cave but did not elaborate as to what the vandalism is.

The site was also vandalized in 2016. Fort Leonard Wood officials required anyone who wanted to visit Miller Cave, hunt, or fish on the property to check-in online. Officials believed that may solve the issue.

Now, the cave is off-limits to the public. Educational signs noting the significance of the cave and the art are being removed.

Miller Cave is part of a cave complex in the bluffs above the Big Piney River.

The vista from the bluffs over Miller Cave looking down on the Big Piney River. pic.twitter.com/k6zUqdXoYL — Mike Hieb (@Army56Mike) December 11, 2020

Computer enhanced pictograph that was previously invisible to the naked eye on a bluff near Miller Cave at Fort Leonard Wood. #historicpreservation pic.twitter.com/ohmem7eA6e — Army Environmental (@USAEC) May 16, 2019