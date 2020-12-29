Natural Christmas tree recycling available in St. Charles County

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – As the holiday season winds down, you may be wondering what to do with your Christmas tree. Don’t trash it. Recycle it.

In St. Charles County, there are multiple ways that those trees can be put back into nature, rather than into a landfill.

For the past 20 years, the St. Charles County Division of Environmental Health has have developed a Christmas Tree Recycling plan for those wanting to get rid of their natural tree. No artificial trees will be accepted.

“Several parks across the county will accept trees for recycling,” said Doug Bolnick with the St. Charles County Division of Environmental Health.

Trees can be dropped off at the St. Charles County Recycle Works locations between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. now through January 12.

Those dropping off trees are reminded to remove tinsel, lights, accessories, and all other decorations as well as any plastic bag used to transport the tree.

Each recycled tree will be chipped and reused within the community.

“We are going to turn these trees into chipped paths for our parks, mulch for our communities, and most importantly fish habitats,” said Bolnick. “They will stick them into the fishing ponds around the community and let the fish grow”.

Bolnick said they typically receive anywhere between 100-500 trees each holiday season and being able to recycle your tree is the gift that keeps on giving.

“We have a nice community that loves to give back to nature “.

Trees can be dropped at these additional locations:

· Founders Park, #7 Freymuth Road in Lake Saint Louis

Open Dec. 26 – Jan. 11 during posted park hours.

· Quail Ridge Park, 560 Interstate Drive (Group Picnic Area parking lot) in Wentzville

Open 7 a.m. to sunset, daily, Dec. 26 – Jan. 12

· Progress Park, 968 Meyer Road (parking lot) in Wentzville

Open Dec. 26 – Jan. 15 during posted park hours.

· Heartland Park, 100 William Dierberg Drive in Wentzville

Open Dec. 26 – Jan. 15 during posted park hours.

· Rotary Park, 2577 W. Meyer Road in Wentzville

Open Jan 9-15 during posted park hours.