JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Beginning next week, Ameren Missouri natural gas customers will see a slight increase in their bill due to a rate change.

At present, residential customers pay $0.93 per hundred cubic feet (ccf) of natural gas. Under a filing by Ameren Missouri, the rate will increase to $0.95 per hundred cubic feet.

The rate hike will take effect on Nov. 1.

Ameren Missouri serves approximately 134,500 natural gas customers across the state.

The Missouri Public Service Commission does not regulate the wholesale cost of natural gas. Wholesale cost is what a company must pay its suppliers for natural gas.

As such, the wellhead cost of natural gas is unregulated. Costs are driven by supply, demand, and the weather.

According to the MPSC, approximately 50% to 55% of a customer’s natural gas bill reflects the cost of natural gas from wholesale suppliers.

There are ways customers can keep their natural gas bill down.

Add attic insulation if necessary.

Place weather stripping around doors, use plastic film covering and caulk windows to

keep heat from escaping from your home.

Change or replace furnace filters each month when dirty.

Have your chimney checked for blockage.

Close fireplace dampers when the fireplace is not being used.

Have your heating system checked and tuned-up if needed.

Place an approved insulated cover-jacket around the hot water heater.

Consider getting professional help for any projects that are beyond your capabilities.

Contact your local utility company to ask about energy saving tips and programs.