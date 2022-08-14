ST. LOUIS – Nature’s Bakery is celebrating the St. Louis community’s “Little Big Wins”by decorating a mural Sunday morning at Union Station.

A new interactive event features a mural painted by a local artist. Visitors are sharing their personal little big wins, and the artists will incorporate some of those in the finished piece.

Families and kids who visited also had the chance to participate in button-making onsite with art featuring iconic St. Louis landmarks.

Nature’s Bakery will also be making a $10,000 donation to MADE for Kids, a partnership with The Magic House.