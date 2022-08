ST. LOUIS – Nature’s Bakery is celebrating the St. Louis community’s Little Big Wins with a live mural painting.

The interactive event features a mural painted by local artist Simiya Sudduth. Visitors are sharing their personal little big wins and then Sudduth will incorporate some into her finished piece.

The live mural painting continues Sunday, August 14 at Union Station from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

For more information, click here.