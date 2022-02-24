NB Hwy 61 in Wentzville is shut down due to accidents and slide-offs

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Northbound Highway 61 is shut down and traffic is being diverted onto Highway A.

The Wentzville Police Department said in a Facebook post they are “working several accidents and slide offs due to the icy road conditions.”

Police also posted a photo of a patrol vehicle that was hit Thursday morning by a driver that slid due to the ice. The officer was not in the vehicle because he was working a traffic accident. No one involved was injured.

Police ask everyone to slow down and give extra distance between vehicles while traveling.

Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.