CREVE COEUR, Mo. – The Creve Coeur Police Department has named a suspect in the Friday afternoon shooting that sent one man to the hospital with a gunshot wound in his abdomen.

CCPD is looking for 30-year-old Azar Thompson, who is 6′ feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds with brown eyes and dark hair. Thompson shot a man around 2 p.m. after a dispute outside Jet’s Pizza in Creve Coeur along Olive Boulevard, according to the CCPD.

“It was a scary experience,” said Ben Dable, a trainer at 9Round fitness gym.

He said it’s the first time anything like this has happened in the area.

“I’m assuming it was a wrong place, wrong time kind of scenario,” Dable said.

The St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office is charging Thompson with four felonies: assault in the first degree, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and property damage. Police are also looking for Thompson’s car, which is a 2013 blue Dodge Dart with Illinois license plate number DR30287.

Sarah Wilkerson, an employee at European Wax Center, said she took cover in the back of her store when the shooting happened.

“I didn’t even know it was gunshots at first,” Wilkerson said. “My manager locked the front door and called 911.”

Despite the shooting, Dable and Wilkerson said they feel safe still working a few feet away from where the shooting occurred.